Watch Nita Strauss and David Draiman perform Dead Inside live

Nita Strauss invited David Draiman onstage at the close of her Winter Wonderland show at LA's Whisky A-Go-Go last night for a performance of their recent collaboration Dead Inside.

The two have been friends for some time and make a good impression in the live space, with the guitarist's typically relentless energy and piercing lead work contrasting Draiman's rooted vocal delivery.

Strauss and Draiman first debuted the track – a taster of the virtuoso's forthcoming second album – just over a month ago.

At the time, Strauss noted it was the first time she had released her own music with a vocalist, saying, “I am so honored to take this step alongside a legend like David Draiman. David’s voice and powerful lyrics took this song to a level I could never have imagined! And we are so excited to unleash this song on the world.”

Strauss has said that the follow-up to her 2018 record Controlled Chaos will feature several guest vocalists, but further details remain under wraps.

It's due in 2022, so we suspect fans won't have long to wait before they hear more.