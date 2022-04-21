Tosin Abasi, Lzzy Hale, Gavin Rossdale, Bishop Briggs and Alice Cooper are judges on new music reality TV show No Cover

Latter-day guitar legends Lzzy Hale and Tosin Abasi have assumed a new camera-facing role as judges on a brand new music reality TV show, No Cover.

A Hit Parader production, hosted by SXM Octane’s Caity Babs and Kellen Quinn of Sleeping With Sirens, No Cover means just that: unsigned bands perform original compositions for the chance of a six-figure record contract with Sumerian and all the support needed for record industry stardom.

Joining Hale and Abasi on the judges’ panel are Gavin Rossdale, Bishop Briggs, and Alice Cooper – who knows a thing or two about putting on a show.

That the judges preside from booths sponsored by Mesa/Boogie – with the likes of Ernie Ball and Guitar Center among the show's commercial partners – suggests there will be no shortage of electric guitar action, and provides a more rocking alternative to the American Idol format.

No Cover premiered on YouTube on April 20, and the first two episodes are now available to view online.

Contestants are judged on songwriting, performance, presentation and the “IT” factor. On No Cover, originality is a virtue – no beheading oneself in a guillotine. There’s one judge that’ll definitely mark you down on that.

Shot on various locations across West Hollywood, California, with the legendary nightspot The Troubadour ground zero for the contestants’ stagecraft bona fides, No Cover also stars a number of guest mentors to help the challengers hone their act.

Among No Cover’s so-called Mercy Council are Carmen Vandenberg and Alice Cooper’s shredder of choice, Nita Strauss.

For more information on the show and cast, head over to No Cover. Subscribe to the show over on the Sumerian Records YouTube page.