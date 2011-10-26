Noel Gallagher Debuts Music Video for "AKA... What A Life" Featuring Russell Brand

Noel Gallagher has just premiered his third new music video of the past few months, this one for his song "AKA... What a Life." The difference between this one and the others? It features comedian Russell Brand in a starring role. You can watch the video in full below.

"AKA... What a Life" is taken from Noel's debut studio solo album, Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, which was released on October 17 in the U.K. and will hit stores in the U.S. on November 8.

Be sure to check out Noel's recent Guitar World interview here.