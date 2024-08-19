“I wanted to start playing Epiphones because of the Beatles”: Noel Gallagher’s Definitely Maybe Les Paul is going to auction – and it could sell for more than $100,000

By
published

The humble Cherry Sunburst single-cut can be seen in the Oasis music video for Supersonic

Noel Gallagher Epiphone Les Paul
(Image credit: Ian Dickson/Redferns/Getty Images / Sotheby's)

The Epiphone Les Paul that Noel Gallagher used during the recording of landmark Oasis album Definitely Maybe is set to go up for auction.

The Epi LP will be sold by Sotheby’s, which – owing to the musical and cultural significance of the entry-level electric guitar – has set an upper estimate of more than $100,000, making it possibly one of the most expensive Epiphones of recent years.

Matt Owen
Senior Staff Writer, GuitarWorld.com

Matt is a Senior Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.