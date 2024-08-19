“I wanted to start playing Epiphones because of the Beatles”: Noel Gallagher’s Definitely Maybe Les Paul is going to auction – and it could sell for more than $100,000

The Epiphone Les Paul that Noel Gallagher used during the recording of landmark Oasis album Definitely Maybe is set to go up for auction.

The Epi LP will be sold by Sotheby’s, which – owing to the musical and cultural significance of the entry-level electric guitar – has set an upper estimate of more than $100,000, making it possibly one of the most expensive Epiphones of recent years.

Definitely Maybe is widely regarded as one of the most important and influential British rock albums ever committed to tape. Released in 1994, Oasis’ debut studio album introduced the world to hits such as Rock ‘n’ Roll Star, Live Forever, Shakermaker and more.

Many of those tracks were born with the help of this particular Epiphone Les Paul, which can also be seen in the music video and on the cover artwork for the record’s lead single, Supersonic.

According to Chiefs Guitars, the LP in question is Cherry Sunburst example that was specifically used during both the band’s first and second attempts to record the album.

In early ’94, after some creative differences and personnel changes that followed the initial attempt, Oasis set about re-recording Definitely Maybe. This time, Gallagher used this Les Paul – alongside a Gibson Les Paul and Flying V that had both been gifted to him by Johnny Marr – to complete the record.

As per a Sotheby’s press release, that Flying V – which was used to record Cigarettes and Alcohol – will also be going under the hammer.

During Oasis’ early days, Gallagher developed an affinity for Epiphones for two reasons: their affordability, and the fact they had been championed by the Beatles.

Speaking in 2023 during the British Music Experience museum’s 150 Years of Epiphone celebration, Gallagher noted, "I wanted to start playing Epiphones because of the Beatles. I didn't know anything about guitars then.

“They looked good; they felt good, I could make them sound good. I'm a songwriter, not a guitar player. You know, that's my thing. I'm not one of those people who can sit in a guitar shop and play lots of things.

“I will literally play an E chord, and if it had sounded great and felt good, I would have just said, 'Yeah, I'll take it."

Sotheby’s Popular Culture auction will take place on August 29.

Visit Sotheby’s to find out more.