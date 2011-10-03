Noel Gallagher Streaming New Song, "Alone on the Rope"

Noel Gallagher is now streaming a brand new song, "Alone on the Rope," online. You can hear the track below.

"Alone on the Rope" is currently available for download, but will not appear on Gallagher's upcoming solo album, Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds. The album is slated for release on October 17 in the UK and November 8 in the US.

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds may have been a long time in the making, but the former Oasis guitarist is wasting no time becoming a prolific songwriter, with a second solo effort -- this one a collaboration with Amorphous Androgynous -- scheduled for release sometime in early 2012.