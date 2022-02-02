Nova Twins unveil murderous new single K.M.B. and announce second album Supernova

London rock duo Nova Twins have announced the arrival of their second album, Supernova, due out on Marshall Records on June 17.

Alongside the announcement, the band – AKA guitarist/vocalist Amy Love and bassist Georgia South – have also revealed their latest single, K.M.B.

The initials stand for ‘kill my boyfriend’ and the single comes accompanied with the Twins typically distinctive and equally bombastic visuals – including a peek at some fairly psychedelic pedalboards – all of which you can check out in the video below.

K.M.B. follows on from previous single, Antagonist, which landed at the close of 2021 and signposted the return of one of the UK’s most exciting rock prospects.

“Supernova is the beginning of a new era,” say Nova Twins of the new record. “As we delved into the unknown, making this album became our medicine through a turbulent time. It’s a reflection of where we were and how far we have come, encased in a fantasy world that we imagined. Supernova is made out of dreams, triumphs and colourful nightmares. When you get to the other side, you will always come out a winner.”

Ahead of the album release, Nova Twins will be touring North America, including six dates in support of Grandson.

(Image credit: Nova Twins / Marshall Records)

Supernova tracklisting

Power (Intro) Antagonist Cleopatra K.M.B. Fire & Ice Puzzles A Dark Place For Somewhere Beautiful Toolbox Choose Your Fighter Enemy Sleep Paralysis

For tickets and more information on Supernova, head to Nova Twins’ official site.