“When Rihanna's team reached out to me, I said, ‘Why would you want to use me? Like, I do what I do’”: Nuno Bettencourt explains why he accepted the role of Rihanna's go-to guitarist

The Extreme guitarist has also detailed why he won't sacrifice his tone to land a gig with a huge artist

Rihanna and Nuno Bettencourt perform at BB&amp;T Center on April 20, 2013 in Sunrise, Florida
(Image credit: Larry Marano/Getty Images)

Aside from his solo work and Extreme, Nuno Bettencourt has lent his talents to a menagerie of artists, including Janet Jackson, Rihanna, Julian Lennon, and Dweezil Zappa. Despite his impressive list of collaborators, Bettencourt has revealed that he never sacrificed his tone or playing style to land a gig.

“The tone doesn't change at all,” he tells Positive Grid. “I've never done anything where somebody says ‘You can't use your rig, or you can't be you.’

Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.