Nuno Bettencourt fires back at Richard Fortus after he defends Slash over Rihanna gig comments

Nuno Bettencourt has fired back at Guns N’ Roses guitarist Richard Fortus, who called out the Extreme virtuoso’s suggestions that most of the guitar players he admires – Slash included – would struggle to fill the role of Rihanna’s guitarist.

Last week, Bettencourt spoke to Planet Rock about the diversity required for the role, and claimed that even some of his own guitar heroes “could not in their lifetime play that gig”.

In his discussion, Bettencourt name dropped the Gibson Les Paul-wielding icon as an example and explained, “Slash is one of the greatest rock guitar players of all time but I guarantee – and he’d be the first to tell you – that if he jumps up and he’s got to play a clean intro to Rude Boy [by] Rihanna, it ain’t happening.”

His comments were picked up by Slash’s bandmate Fortus, who posted a related article to social media and wrote, “I have to respectfully disagree. @nunobettencourtofficial is one of the greats, for sure. However, there is very little @slash couldn't do on guitar (if he wanted to).

A post shared by Richard Fortus (@4tus) A photo posted by on

“I toured with Rihanna prior to Nuno and I've spent a lot of time playing with Slash,” he added. “This gig wouldn't be a struggle for him.”

This seemingly well-natured rebuttal didn’t go down too well with Bettencourt, who then launched a lengthy reply of his own.

“Welp… I [knew] this was eventually coming,” he began. “You can’t be blessed and be on multiple guitar magazine covers at a shocking 56 years old, get this much attention for your playing and new album as a rock guitarist without another guitarist stirring up some shit.

“I'm responding to this not cause I give a shit about what this guitarist thinks about me but, instead, because I’d hate to think my few words offended a hero of mine, @slash and possibly fuck up my relationship with him.

“@4tus I’ve 'respectively' never heard you play one note in my 56 years of being alive and only know your name from the Rihanna camp and as a replacement player in Guns. I’m sure you’re a decent player, but did you really need to repost a headline that made me look like I am badmouthing a fellow player, Slash. As if I’d ever think Slash isn’t capable of playing any Rihanna song in his sleep.

A post shared by Nuno (@nunobettencourtofficial) A photo posted by on

“Let’s get something fucking straight. To me, Slash is one of the greatest rock guitarists of my generation and of all time. PERIOD. And @4tus if you knew me at all and where my heart is you’d know that what I meant in this statement was not about Slash or his capability, it was about rock guitarists like myself or Slash switching genres and the awkwardness of playing these feels.

“No SHIT Slash can play these songs, thank you so much for pointing that out as if we didn’t already know that. But for me as a predominant ROCK guitarist, I'm obviously not as talented as you and found it a challenge to nail all the different pockets and guitar tones of genres like reggae, R&B, electronic dance, trap and pop.

“As far as you shining a light on my ridiculous statement that Slash would 'struggle', yes a poor word choice on my part, I personally would hope that Slash who is a peer and influence would be more mature enough to understand what I truly meant as a guitarist by that comment.

“In mentioning Slash as an iconic rock example, I meant in general a rock guitarist would find it, NOT A STRUGGLE, but feel like a fish out of water as a player. THAT’S ALL I MEANT. I’ve had NOTHING but respect and admiration for @gunsnroses and @slash. Apologies if I’ve unintentionally offended anyone.”