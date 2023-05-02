Watch Extreme’s Nuno Bettencourt play the Rise solo live for the first time

By Michael Astley-Brown
published

Spoiler alert: it’s scary clean

Nuno Bettencourt has played his face-melting Rise guitar solo live for the first time – and the Extreme guitarist’s execution is quite simply jaw-dropping.

The performance took place on Monday (May 1) during the Monsters of Rock Cruise, and fan footage shows Bettencourt tackling this year’s most talked-about lead with faithful precision.

The opening tremolo-picked section includes its phased tip of the hat to Eddie Van Halen, before Nuno traverses the solo’s wailing bends, machine-gun alternate picking and whammy dives on his signature Washburn 4N.

Eagle-eyed fans will clock that Bettencourt hoists his leg up onto the monitor leading into the solo’s blinding hammer-on section – something the guitarist has previously revealed as his secret to playing difficult guitar solos (opens in new tab).

It’s a remarkably clean performance, and testament to Nuno’s status as one of the foremost virtuosos of the past three-and-a-bit decades.

When it was released in March, Rise was heralded by the guitarist as his way of keeping Eddie Van Halen’s guitar fire burning – and it was later revealed that EVH visited Bettencourt during the recording of the solo, but didn’t get to hear it.

Extreme will next perform at the M3 Rock Festival in Columbia, Maryland on May 6-7 – see Extreme-band.com (opens in new tab) for full dates.

Michael Astley-Brown
Michael Astley-Brown

Mike is Editor-in-Chief of GuitarWorld.com, in addition to being an offset fiend and recovering pedal addict. He has a master's degree in journalism, and has spent the past decade writing and editing for guitar publications including MusicRadar (opens in new tab), Total Guitar and Guitarist, as well as more than 20 years performing in bands of variable genre (and quality). In his free time, you'll find him making progressive instrumental rock under the nom de plume Maebe (opens in new tab).