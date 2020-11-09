NUX unveils Duotime Dual Delay Engine stereo delay pedal

China-based instrument manufacturer NUX has unveiled the Duotime Dual Delay Engine stereo delay pedal.

Housed in a compact form factor and featuring a simple user interface, the Duotime features five delay types: a bucket brigade-style Analog Delay; a Tape Echo based on Roland's RE-201 [Space Echo]; a modern-style Digi Delay; a MOD delay based on Ibanez's DML algorithm; and a spatial, shimmer-equipped Verb delay.

Each of the pedal's two delays features its own set of Time and Repeat knobs, which can be dialed to adjust its delay speed and number of repeats. The right-hand Tap footswitch can be used to adjust the speed and delay subdivision.

Other features include a Level control for adjusting delay mix level and a parameter knob, the function of which changes depending on delay setting used.

The pedal also features a 40-second looper, with REC/PLAY/DUB and UNDO/REDO functions.

The Duotime is available now for $149.99. For more information, head to NUX.