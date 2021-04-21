Of Mice & Men announced new EP Bloom, reveal pummeling, riff-heavy title track

Californian metallers Of Mice & Men have announced a brand-new EP, Bloom.

Arriving May 28 via SharpTone, it follows February's Timeless, and is the latest in a series of EPs that will eventually make up the band's next album. Take a listen to the EP's crushing title track below.

True to form, the track sees the quartet deploy a characteristic clutch of seismic riffs, killer breakdowns and singalong hooks.

“Bloom is a song about grieving the death of a family member,” says bassist and vocalist Aaron Pauley. “It's about understanding, through that loss, that grief is not only love in its most visceral and wildest form, but that it's also the ultimate price we pay to experience such love.

“To know profound grief is to have known profound love. Nothing and no one lasts forever. Love isn't a bouquet of plastic flowers; it's watching the petals fall.”

While we haven't yet received a title or release date for Of Mice & Men's new album, we'll endeavor to keep you updated as we learn more.