The Offspring Announce Summer Release for New Album, 'Days Go By'

After a long wait, it appears we're edging closer to the release of a new album from The Offspring.

The Huntington Beach-based punk band have announced Days Go By as the title for their upcoming ninth studio album, which they plan to release sometime late this summer.

The band have also released a trailer for the new album — their first with new drummer Pete Parada — which contains a sample of the album's first single.

The follow-up to 2008's Rise And Fall, Rage And Grace was produced by Bob Rock.