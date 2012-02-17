The Offspring: Rock Prodigy App Now Available

The folks at Rock Prodigy -- who have already brought you a special app dedicated to the guitar technique of Megadeth's Dave Mustaine -- have just introduced a brand new app that focuses on the music of one of the seminal bands of the '90s, the Offspring.

The app features note-by-note walk-throughs of some of the band's biggest hits, including “Come Out and Play,” “The Kids Aren’t Alright,” and “You’re Gonna Go Far, Kid."

In addition, The Offspring: Rock Prodigy will feature sets of micro lessons that the app-makers promise will make it feel like your taking lessons directly from guitarists Dexter Holland and Noodles.

“We have the greatest fans in the world and we’re totally stoked for them to get their fingers on the frets and try this out”, said Holland of the new app.

Noodles added, “Finally my kids can learn my tunes. They might actually think I’m cool.”

For more info, and to download the app, head here.

In more Offspring news, the band revealed via Twitter earlier this month that they would be wrapping up work on their new, as-yet-untitled record later this month.