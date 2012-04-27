The Offspring Streaming New Single, "Days Go By"

'90s punk rock staples The Offspring are now streaming their new single, "Days Go By," online. You can listen via the SoundCloud player below.

"Days Go By" is also the title of the band's upcoming new album, which now has a release date of June 26. The track listing for Days Go By can be found below the audio player.

"I don't know why but I felt sort of serious writing this record and when I finished I felt I needed to have a few playful songs too," said guitarist/vocalist Dexter Holland. "Kind of both sides of the Offspring. Either way I think these songs are all going to be a lot of fun to play live."

The Offspring's last studio effort was 2008's Rise And Fall, Rage And Grace.

Days Go By Track Listing: