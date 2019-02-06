Ola Englund Shares New Instrumental Track, “Pizza Hawaii”

Guitarist Ola Englund has unveiled “Pizza Hawaii,” the first track to be released from his upcoming solo instrumental album. You can check it out above.

Englund also plays in The Haunted and Feared, in addition to running his own guitar company , Solar Guitars.

In 2018, we named him one of the World’s Greatest Seven- and Eight-String Guitarists, saying :

“If you're even slightly familiar with music driven by electric seven-string guitars, Sweden's Ola Englund needs no introduction. He's played a seven-stringer for years with the Haunted and—especially—Feared and has an ever-evolving line of signature models through Washburn (plus his own line of axes). And then there's his popular YouTube channel, which features his trademark gear demos, many of which have appeared on GuitarWorld.com over the years. "By constantly putting out material/videos/tutorials, I’ve been able to maintain a steady growth in followers," he told iMusician. "It’s not that hard actually, just work your ass off and don’t be an asshole and you’ll be fine."