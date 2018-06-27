Solar Guitars Debuts New BOP Artist LTD Guitar

(Image credit: Solar Guitars)

Ola Englund's Solar Guitars brand continues to crank models out at incredible speed. Just a month and a half after it raised eyebrows with the announcement of eight new models, a few weeks after the announcement of the A1.6 Baritone ATG, and a couple weeks after the unveiling of the S1.6ET LTD, Solar has pulled back the curtain on yet another new model, the BOP Artist LTD.

The BOP (Black Open Pore) Artist LTD is available in six and seven-string configurations, and features Black Open Pore finishes, EverTune bridges, Grover locking tuners, Luminlay side dots, Duncan Solar pickups and deluxe gigbags.

You can check out a demo of the guitar—which is available now for $/€1,199 (six-string) and $/€1,299 (seven-string)—below.

For more info on the guitar, and other Solar offerings, head on over to solar-guitars.com.