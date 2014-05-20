Old 97's: "Longer Than You've Been Alive" Lyric Video

Old 97's have been around for awhile. They've been a staple of alt-country and roots-rock since 1993, and have built a cult fan base through their many rock-solid albums legendary live shows.

They've just released the lyric video for "Longer Than You've Been Alive," the tongue-in-cheek opener off their new album, Most Messed Up. On it, singer Rhett Miller warily details his, and the band's, life in music over the past twenty years, and how they have and haven't changed.

Check it out for yourself.