Old Blood Noise Endeavors stretches the boundaries of what a chorus pedal can do with the BL-82 Chorus Variable Clock Effector

By Michael Astley-Brown
published

Is it a chorus? A flanger? A modulated delay? OBNE explores uncharted modulation territory with its latest stompbox

Old Blood Noise Endeavors BL-82 Chorus Variable Clock Effector
(Image credit: Old Blood Noise Endeavors)

Old Blood Noise Endeavors has unveiled the BL-82 Variable Clock Effector – a new modulation device that seeks to “teas[e] apart the definition of a chorus pedal”.

With tones spanning chorus, flanger and modulated delays, the BL-82 certainly delivers a substantial suite of sounds, and key to its flexibility is that namesake variable clock control.

Old Blood Noise Endeavors BL-82 Chorus Variable Clock Effector

(Image credit: Old Blood Noise Endeavors)

This adjusts two delay lines, which are modulated by opposite synchronized LFOs combined in parallel – the speed and depth of the LFOs, as well as the delay line time, is all adjusted by that oh-so-cool central slider.

If that description hurt your brain a bit, what you need to know is that the BL-82 offers a trippy palette of warbly chorus-meets-flanger textures that stretch out into some seriously chaotic modulated delays. And the whole lot can be degraded to create some seriously gnarly tones via that clock slider – OBNE’s demo below gives you a pretty good idea of the pedal’s awe-inspiring capabilities below.

Other controls include more familiar Mix, Volume and Feedback options, while the pedal is powered by a standard 9V DC power supply.

For more information, head to Old Blood Noise Endeavors (opens in new tab).

The BL-82 Chorus follows OBNE’s similarly mind-bending BL-44 Reverse, which reverses your playing and allows you to manipulate the quality and speed of the effect.

