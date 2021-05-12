Old Blood Noise Endeavors unveils expression pedal parameter controller, the Expression Ramper

Old Blood Noise Endeavors has announced its latest utility device, the Expression Ramper Parameter Mover – a powerful, simple-to-use expression controller that aims to help you “conjure sounds you never thought possible from any pedal with an expression input”.

Born out of the brand’s own desire to create a unit that would aid with automated expression control, the pedalboard-friendly Expression Ramper also aims to offer up a wide range of innovative, intuitive controls in a compact mini-pedal housing.

Build-wise, the pedal boasts a single footswitch, expression control knob and two toggles tasked with selecting between Rate, A, and B parameters, and Triangle, Square and One-Shot shapes. An LED light indicates which setting is currently active, with an input and configurable EXP output also appearing for easy assimilation into existing rigs.

(Image credit: Old Blood Noise Endeavors)

In practice, the Ramper is hooked up to an expression-enabled effects pedal and is used to pick two expression settings, which are assigned to the A and B positions, to move between.

Once settings are assigned to the A and B parameters, the pedal is able to move between each voice in three different ways. While TRI mode adopts a linear Triangle wave sweep from A to B, SQR mode makes disjointed Square Wave jumps.

The final A<>B mode is used to curate off-the-cuff one-shot sweeps initiated by pressing the footswitch, which jump from one position to the other with every click. In each instance, the control knob sets the speed of the movement, allowing for a hands-on tone sculpting experience.

It's a bit of a mouthful on paper, so check out the video below to see the Expression Ramper in action and hear OBNE's Dan Pechacek put the pedal through its paces.

Though OBNE says the Expression Ramper should be good to go right out of the box, the pedal can also be adjusted for different polarity or varieties of expression pedal simulation by way of internal jumpers.

The Old Blood Noise Endeavor Expression Ramper is available now for $59.

To find out more, head over to OBNE.

Earlier this year, OBNE released a new-and-improved version of its Alpha Haunt Fuzz Pedal, as well as the versatile Split/Meld signal splitter.