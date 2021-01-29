Old Blood Noise Endeavors updates and streamlines the Alpha Haunt Fuzz

Old Blood Noise Endeavors has introduced an updated and streamlined version of its Alpha Haunt fuzz pedal.

After making its first appearance two years ago, the Alpha Haunt Fuzz is being updated for 2021, this time appearing in a more pedalboard-friendly package while offering the same full-throttle fuzz sounds.

Featuring a familiarly versatile control set – consisting of switchable fuzz distortion range, bias and tone controls, and a slider-controlled three-band active master EQ – the Alpha Haunt promises an "endless world of fuzz" and plenty of room for experimentation.

Boasting 12 controls in total, the highly interactive pedal seeks to deliver a wide range of sonic offerings that range from "huge and sustaining" tones to "gated and sputtering" sounds. Check out the video below for a deep dive into the pedal.

Other standout features include an Enhance control that acts as a clean boost while retaining string clarity and low-end response, and a Master volume control to adjust overall output of the pedal.

As well as squeezing multiple fuzz sounds out of one circuit, OBNE has also made the Alpha Haunt more compact, meaning it will take up less real estate on your pedalboard.

The Old Blood Noise Endeavors Alpha Haunt Fuzz pedal will begin shipping February 4, and will list for $229.

