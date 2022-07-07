One Control expands its pedal lineup with the all-new LX Tuner with BJF Buffer

One Control has expanded its offering of utility pedals with a new guitar tuner fitted with its BJF buffer technology.

Boasting a Korg Pitchblack tuning circuit, the LX Tuner with BJF Buffer offers high precision tuning resolution to the degree of plus/minus 0.1 cents, and is quick and responsive for use onstage and in other high-pressure environments.

The pedal features four tuning modes: a conventional A mode; Strobe and Half Strobe modes, which allow the user to see smaller pitch discrepancies; and a B mode, which swaps the horizontal display for a vertical one for users who prefer a different visual orientation.

Other specs include both mains and battery compatibility – the pedal can also be used as an auxiliary power supply – and the ability to calibrate to a range of pitches between 436Hz and 445Hz in 1Hz intervals.

Chief among its features, though, is a built-in buffer circuit – the BJF Buffer, designed by Björn Juhl – which can be switched on and off at will.

As One Control explains, “impedance changes through buffer use and effects that are connected directly to the guitar, including old-school fuzz pedals, may change the sound in unwanted ways”.

The company continues: “The perfect tuner should never change the original tone and sound of your instrument. However, there are many benefits to having a properly designed buffer circuit in your signal chain. With a well-designed buffer, you don’t have to have a true-bypass tuner only – you can have the best of both worlds.”

The LX Tuner with BJF Buffer is available now for $144. For more information, head to One Control (opens in new tab).