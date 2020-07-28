Onslaught's Wayne Dorman & Dave Garnett deliver savage chromatic thrash in this exclusive playthrough

Bristol, UK five-piece Onslaught have been serving up thrash classics in abundance over the course of their decades-spanning career. And the band's latest album, Generation Antichrist, looks set to bring some of their finest head-bangers to date, if its first three singles - A Perfect Day to Die, Bow Down To the Clowns and Religiousuicide - are anything to go by.

Guitarists Wayne Dorman and Dave Garnett join us today to blaze through the latter, showcasing its brutal riff work and fiery solos in all their glory.

Dorman plays a Caparison C2 electric guitar and Garnett plays a Solar A Series. Both run through instances of Neural DSP's Fortin Cali Suite digital amp modeler.

“Religiousuicide is probably the most intense track from the Generation Antichrist album - it's a full-on relentless MF from start to finish!" says Dorman. "We used a cool chromatic pattern for the main riff before the fireworks kick in on the verses. It’s a hard workout to nail it super-tight, and I really had to get my shit together.

"Dave Garnett, our vocalist, shared the solo duties with me on this one. I really dig the contrast between the two styles - it's definitely a scorcher. I'm gonna be tabbing this one out sometime soon for those who are interested."

Generation Antichrist is out on August 7 via AFM Records and available to preorder now.