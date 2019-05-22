Opeth Announce New Album

Opeth have announced the forthcoming release of their 13th studio album, In Cauda Venenum. The new record is due in the fall via Moderbolaget / Nuclear Blast Entertainment.

Last year, guitarist Fredrik Akesson spoke to Face Culture (via Louder Sound) about the new material:

“We’re very much into demoing,” he said. “I’ve recorded a lot of solos so far and [singer and guitarist] Mikael Akerfeldt has already written 12 songs for the new album, so we have more than enough material for an album.”

He continued: “Compared to the last three albums, I would say this album is more complex, more energetic and I think it’s gonna be something.”

In Cauda Venenum was recorded at Park Studios in Stockholm and will be released in both Swedish and English language versions. You can check out the cover art and full track list below.

In Cauda Venenum track list:

01. Livet's Trädgård / Garden Of Earthly Delights (Intro)

02. Svekets Prins / Dignity

03. Hjärtat Vet Vad Handen Gör / Heart In Hand

04. De Närmast Sörjande / Next Of Kin

05. Minnets Yta / Lovelorn Crime

06. Charlatan

07. Ingen Sanning Är Allas / Universal Truth

08. Banemannen / The Garroter

09. Kontinuerlig Drift / Continuum

10. Allting Tar Slut / All Things Will Pass