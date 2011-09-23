Opeth Premiere New Music Video for "The Devil's Orchard"

Opeth have just premiered their new music video for "The Devil's Orchard." You can watch the video, which was directed by New York City-based photographer Phil Mucci, below.

"The Devil's Orchard" is taken from the band's latest album, Heritage, which was released earlier this week on Roadrunner Records.

I was fortunate enough to catch the band live last night at Webster Hall in New York City, and while my interview with Mikael Akerfeldt was pushed back til next week, the band put on one hell of a show. You'd be wise to check out the band's upcoming tour dates here and try to make it out to a city near you!

You can check out a few shots from the show under the video.