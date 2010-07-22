Opeth To Release New Live Album and DVD

As part of the ongoing celebration of their 20th anniversary, Sweden’s Opeth is releasing live footage and audio from the band’s recent performance at London’s famed Royal Albert Hall. In Live Concert at the Royal Albert Hall, due out September 21st, is a testament to Opeth’s continued success in the progressive metal community.

20 years and nine records later, Opeth embarked on the “Evolution XX: An Opeth Anthology” tour, which brought the Swedish group to six of the world’s most unique venues, and now, with the release of In Live Concert at the Royal Albert Hall, into the homes of their fans.

The performance at the Royal Albert Hall (recorded on the 5th of April, 2010) includes two sets, the first consisting of the band performing 2000’s now-classic, breakthrough epic, Blackwater Park in its entirety, and the second, a chronologically arranged selection of material from the rest of Opeth’s extensive catalog, totaling almost three hours of music. The front cover artwork concept pays tribute to Deep Purple's Concerto for Group and Orchestra, underlining the band’s longstanding love for their prog-rock roots.

Comments frontman Mikael Åkerfeldt: "Opeth had a magical night playing the Royal Albert Hall. It was a dream come true, and now afterwards, it still feels like a dream. We got it all on film, and this, our third live recording and DVD might be my personal favorite. One couldn't help to think of all the fantastic artists that played there over the years. Looking back at this night of celebration brings me fond memories of our 20th anniversary—this package is the delayed birthday present. Enjoy!"

The release will be available as three very special configurations: a limited edition vinyl box set, 5-disc set that consists of 2-DVD and 3 CD’s and as a double-DVD set with bonus features. Full details and track listing below.

Limited Edition Vinyl Box Set:

·Double-DVD set of Opeth’s performance at the legendary Royal Albert Hall, in its entirety, including bonus features.

·A set of four 180-gram LP’s of the concert’s live audio in its entirety. The vinyl is housed in black poly lined inner sleeves which are packaged as 2 double gatefold set with exclusive artwork. Vinyl only available in this box set.

·Exclusive, numbered lithograph with artwork designed by Mikael Åkerfeldt and longtime Opeth designer, Travis Smith.

·20-page, LP sized booklet printed on coated paper stock that chronicles the night’s events in photos.

·Expanded, exclusive artwork and more.

Set 1

01. The Leper Affinity

02. Bleak

03. Harvest

04. The Drapery Falls

05. Dirge For November

06. The Funeral Portrait

07. Patterns in the Ivy

08. Blackwater Park

Set 2

01. Forest of October

02. Advent

03. April Ethereal

04. The Moor

05. Wreath

06. Hope Leaves

07. Harlequin Forest

08. The Lotus Eater