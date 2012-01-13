Opeth's Mikael Akerfeldt Reacts to Death of Larry "Rhino" Reinhardt

As we reported last week, former Iron Butterfly and Captain Beyond guitarist Larry "Rhino" Reinhardt passed away at age 63.

Recently, Opeth mainman Mikael Akerfeldt posted a comment on Reinhardt's passing, noting that he was influential to the band.

"Well, what the hell!? Seems, like every other update nowadays is about another sick or fallen hero," said Akerfeldt, referring also to Tony Iommi's recent lymphoma diagnosis. "Captain Beyond was a highly influential band for Opeth. I have been a fan of theirs for many years now, and count myself lucky that I even got to see Rhino and Bobby (Caldwell) perform live once. What a band! All that remains to be said is: Rhino, rest in peace. Your music will continue to inspire people for many years to come."

Reinhardt passed away due to complications from sclerosis of the liver.