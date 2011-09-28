Opeth's New Album, 'Heritage,' Cracks U.S. Top 20

While Opeth's new album may be a bit polarizing to fans -- especially those who miss Mikael Akerfeldt's death metal vocals -- that certainly didn't hurt it in the charts, as Heritage moved over 19,000 units in its first week to land at No. 20 on the Billboard 200 charts.

Heritage was produced by Akerfeldt, and recorded at Atlantis Studios in Stockholm.

