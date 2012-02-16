Orgy End Seven-Year Hiatus, Announce 2012 Tour Dates

Electronic rock/death pop band Orgy have announced that they will be ending their seven-year hiatus and heading out on the road later this month to kick off a six-week span of shows.

Get all the dates for the "Bad Blood Tour 2012" below.

For fans hoping to see a full on reunion, I should point out that vocalist Jay Gordon will be the only original member hitting the road. The band's lineup will be rounded out by guitarists Carlton Bost and Ashburn Miller, bassist Nic Speck and drummer Jamie Miller.

Orgy 2012 Tour Dates