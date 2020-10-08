Orianthi, Emily Wolfe, Celisse and Rita Wilson to play Gibson and Women Who Rock virtual concert charity series

Women Who Rock and Gibson Gives, the charitable arm of Gibson guitars, have teamed up for a new virtual concert series throughout October.

The performance and interview series will be headlined by singer-songwriter Rita Wilson and shot on location at the Gibson Showroom in Los Angeles and Austin. Wilson will also headline the show on October 28 at 5:00 PM CST.

Additional performers include Celisse, who will appear October 7 at 7:00 PM CT; Emily Wolfe, on October 14 at 5:00 PM CT; and Orianthi, on October 21 at 5:00 PM CT

All donations generated from the performances will benefit Magee-Womens Research Institute (MWRI), the nation's largest research institute dedicated solely to women's health research. Donations will be fully matched by UPMC and UPMC Health Plan up to $25,000.

Orianthi (Image credit: Gibson)

“As both a breast cancer survivor and a singer/songwriter, this concert series felt like the perfect opportunity to raise awareness for the importance of women’s cancer research through the power of music,” Wilson said.

“I’m excited to perform alongside such a diverse and strong group of female artists and partner with Women Who Rock and the Magee-Womens Research Institute to hopefully make an impact in the continued fight against breast cancer.”

Added Melinda Colaizzi, Women Who Rock founder, “We’re so grateful for Gibson and the incredible lineup of female musicians who are supporting us this October to help us raise funds and awareness for understudied women's health research and for shining a spotlight on women in music.

“Both women in music and women’s health research are underrepresented and we’re lucky to have Gibson Gives on our side in this crusade to ‘Rock the Future of Women’s Health’ and to use the power of music to make a difference impacting lives around the world.”

Elizabeth Heidt, Head of Global Entertainment Relations at Gibson said, “Gibson Gives is honored to partner with Women Who Rock, our esteemed female artists and Magee-Womens Research Institute & Foundation to amplify women’s health research through the healing power of music.

“Our mission at Gibson is to empower and enable creators around the world, to put the power of music into the hands that need it most and bring a positive impact our communities. This is only the beginning of our work with Women Who Rock for women around the world, we look forward to a long and fruitful partnership.”

You can watch the Women Who Rock and Gibson Gives October Concert Series every Wednesday night in October beginning at 5:00 PM CT on Gibson TV and Gibson Facebook Live. All performances will also be archived.

And to donate, head to Strike a Chord.