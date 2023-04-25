Origin Effects debuts the DCX Boost and Bass, packing the preamp heft of a classic UA console into all-analog compact pedals

UK-based pedal builder Origin Effects has announced a pair of tone-shaping boost and overdrive pedals, the DCX Boost and and DCX Bass, both of which are inspired by the tones of Universal Audio’s iconic console strip preamp, the UA 610.

Described as a “studio grade tone enhancer”, the DCX Boost offers Level, Drive, High Frequency and Low Frequency controls. It can operate in two modes: OD and EQ.

In EQ mode, it should prove highly responsive to your playing dynamics and guitar controls, crossing the territory between clean and overdrive in a “seamless transition” – engaging a treble roll-off as it’s driven harder.

Flip the mode switch to OD and the top-end roll-off is constantly active. There’s also a three-position toggle switch, which offers a choice of three ‘voices’ (distinguished by varying levels of treble roll-off), including Dark, Flat and Medium.

Origin describes the resulting tones as “ranging from clean boosts and subtle colouration, through to edge-of-breakup and low gain drives, all the way to almost fuzz-like tones, reminiscent of a retro recording console with the input gain cranked.”

The DCX Bass offers the exact same set of controls and range of effects, but has been voiced to better respond to low-end frequencies. Both pedals have a “high quality buffered bypass” and have been completely designed and built in the UK.

There is clearly something in the air when it comes to that UA 610 sound. The arrival of the DCX comes only weeks after Universal Audio packaged its own pedal-formatted take on the preamp into the UAFX Max Preamp and Compressor.

That pedal also adds a choice of three classic compression units to the mix and is based on a (no doubt, excellent) digital emulation, rather than an all-analog build like Origin’s DCX. It also costs a little extra, at $349.

Regardless of your preference, both are likely to offer extremely high-quality takes on the sought-after 610 sound – and having the choice is only a good thing for us players.

The Origin Effects DCX Boost and DCX Bass retail for $319. For more information, head to Origin Effects (opens in new tab).