Origin Effects renames RevivalTREM to DELUXE61, says change is not linked to dispute with Revival Electric

UK pedal builder Origin Effects has rebranded its RevivalTREM pedal to DELUXE61, saying the new name is more reflective of the stompbox’s amp-style circuitry.

In a post on Instagram, the brand states: “We’re changing the name to reflect the fact that it is more than just a Tremolo pedal – it’s an entire amp circuit recreated in miniature, faithfully emulating the overdrive and tremolo sounds of a vintage 1961 Fender® Brown Deluxe.’

“Using ground-breaking, all-analogue circuitry derived from our RevivalDRIVE pedals, we’ve packed all the mojo of this coveted amp into a full-featured overdrive, tremolo and preamp pedal that can be used with traditional amps, power amps or direct to an audio interface.

“Though the name has changed, the sounds and circuitry remain the same, with the DELUXE61 pedals receiving a slight adjustment in output level to match our Magnatone®-inspired MAGMA57 pedal.”

The move comes amid a trademark dispute with US pedal maker Revival Electric, over the name of Origin’s RevivalDRIVE, but the UK firm says the decision is unrelated.

Guitar.com reports Origin Effects’ Product Manager John Dines confirmed as much in a later statement:

“This name change is not related to the dispute with Revival Electric,” said Dines. “We’ve wanted to change the name of the RevivalTREM since we launched our MAGMA57 pedal but have been waiting for a convenient time in our production scheduling.

“The name was always a little misleading – suggesting it’s just a tremolo pedal when it can do a lot more than that. The DELUXE61 is a complete circuit recreation of the Fender Brown Deluxe amp and the name change has allowed us to make that a lot more obvious, bringing it in line with our Magnatone-inspired MAGMA57.”

For more information on the DELUXE61, head to OriginEffects.com