Origin Effects recreates the sound of late-'50s Magnatone amps in a pedal with the MAGMA57

Origin Effects has announced the MAGMA57, an all-in-one amp sim, vibrato and overdrive pedal that seeks to emulate the sound of Magnatone amps of the late '50s.

With a circuit based on the company's RevivalDRIVE pedal, the MAGMA57 features a pitch-modulating vibrato and reactive overdrive design that promises “authentic sound and playing feel”, and a comprehensive post-drive EQ section.

In addition to pure, Magnatone-style pitch-shifting vibrato, the pedal's three-way Blend switch allows users to blend wet and dry signals in phase for authentic Uni-Vibe-style phasing, or 180 degrees out of phase to create a unique chorus effect.

Boasting a tour-grade, all-metal construction, the MAGMA57's controls also include separate footswitches to activate amp and vibrato effects, a three-way speed/tempo multiplier and an external footswitch input that enables tap tempo, remote vibrato on/off switching and direct compatibility with a range of pedal switching systems.

Says Origin Effects founder Simon Keats, “When we got a few different vintage Magnatone amps up on the workbench, we discovered that we loved the vibrato circuit that’s found in the mono 260 and stereo 280 models but the smaller 213 Troubadour model, which has a more basic single-stage vibrato, sounds fantastic when driven hard.

“So, we decided to combine the best of both – the lush two-stage vibrato from the top-of-the-range models with the preamp, tone control and power amp from the Troubadour.”

The MAGMA57 is available now for $459/£385. For more information, head to Origin Effects.