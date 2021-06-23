Ov Sulfur set fretboards ablaze with blistering Bathe in the Flame playthrough

Ov Sulfur are quickly making a name for themselves as one of the hottest names in blackened deathcore – quite literally, in the case of latest single, Bathe in the Flame.

The rising Las Vegas outfit is fronted by former Suffokate vocalist Ricky Hoover, with new EP, Oblivion, marking his first new music in a decade.

Riffing alongside Hoover’s trademark screams are guitarists Chase Wilson and Cory Walker, who join Guitar World today to tear through the aforementioned Bathe in the Flame.

The video showcases the pair’s intricate, uber-tight rhythmic chugs and string-skipping alternate picking, with Walker opting for a Schecter KM7 equipped with Seymour Duncan Nazguls and Wilson wielding a Fishman Fluence SRC-equipped ESP LTD SCT-607B.

Major props go to the middle section’s doomy djent and Walker’s eerie arpeggios during his solo spot. Aesthetically pleasing shirt choices, too.

“This song is a big change from our first single, Behind the Hand of God,” says Wilson.

“While that song focused more on crushingly heavy riffs and breakdowns, this song is definitely more melody driven. With the sinister intro, the eerie leads and Cory’s killer solo at the end, this song has it all.”

“Bathe in the Flame is a personal favorite as it was the first track I worked on when starting this project and my first attempt at creating a full orchestral arrangement,” says Walker.

“Johnny Ciardullo of Carcosa and Angelmaker took care of that on our first single, but I was inspired to pick up the reins from there. This is also the first song to feature a solo from yours truly. I chose tastefulness over flashiness in my composition, and I think it fits the song well.”

Oblivion is out on August 6 and available to preorder now.