Ozzy Announces North American Fall Tour

Ozzy Osbourne will return to North America for a month-long arena tour launching November 12 in Victoria, B.C. and concluding December 12 in Minneapolis. These shows--in support of his album Scream (Epic Records) and latest single “Life Won’t Wait”--are part the of the Rock Legend’s in-progress 18-month world tour on which he’s earning some of the best live reviews of his career (including raves for new guitarist, Gus G). Halford, featuring legendary Judas Priest front man, Rob Halford, will perform on all dates. The first leg of arena dates will mark Ozzy’s first headlining North American tour since 2007’s trek for his Black Rain album. Tickets for the Live Nation-produced tour go on sale beginning Friday, September 17.

Ozzy is now on a run of acclaimed festival appearances and headlining overseas performances, including two Ozzfest dates: London at O2 Arena September 18 and Tel Aviv, Israel at Heyarkon Park September 28. This overseas trek includes stops in Russia, Italy, Czech Republic, France, Denmark, Sweden, Greece, Finland, Norway, Germany, Romania and Turkey, before wrapping October 4 in Hungary. OZZY then heads to Japan (October 13, 16 and 17) before returning to the U.S. to headline the Voodoo Experience festival Halloween weekend in New Orleans, LA.

A limited number of VIP tickets are available for each show on the North American tour through two unique “Meet & Greet” packages. VIP packages go on sale Monday, September 13, at 10:00 AM (local venue time) and are limited to 4 per show date for the M&G package and 8 per show date for the party package. Descriptions of the two VIP packages are as follows:

* The “Ozzy Osbourne Meet & Greet Package” is limited to 30 tickets per show and amenities include: premium seating within the first 3 rows of the stage, Meet & Greet and personal photograph with OZZY, VIP access to the exclusive pre-concert party hosted by MC Big Dave and a variety of OZZY tour-related items.

* The “Ozzy Osbourne Possessed Party Package”--available to the first 200 buyers--includes a ticket located within the first 10 rows of the stage, VIP access to the exclusive pre-concert party hosted by MC Big Dave and a variety of Ozzy tour-related items.

At the same time, Ozzy's first-ever official free iTunes app--simply called Ozzy--will be the best way for fans to obtain the most up-to-date information, including tour dates. Users can experience music from Ozzy’s 30-year solo career with access to a full discography featuring direct links to his iTunes page for a one-stop link to purchase of any song or album from his catalog. In addition, once downloaded, users can view music videos and photo galleries, access Ozzy’s current concert dates and buy tickets for upcoming shows, or they can instantly post comments and photos from shows they’ve just attended. A built-in fan wall also allows users to communicate with each other and search (by location) to find fellow Ozzy fans in their town. The Ozzy app is fully integrated with his official Twitter feed and has direct links to all of his other social networking sites as well as Ozzy’s official online store.

The fall dates will coincide with the October 5 release of an expanded two-CD version of the Scream album. This “Tour Edition” package will feature seven bonus songs: a mix of previously unreleased tracks and live recordings. Epic will also issue a four-sided vinyl edition that includes five bonus tracks: the three aforementioned songs from the Scream sessions and the live version of “Let Me Hear You Scream,” along with the single version of “Life Won't Wait” (the second single from Scream).

The preliminary tour dates are as follows (with more dates TBA):

Fri Nov 12 VICTORIA, BC Save On Foods Memorial Centre

Sun Nov 14 VANCOUVER, BC Rogers Arena

Tue Nov 16 CALGARY, AB Pengrowth Saddledome

Thu Nov 18 EDMONTON, MB Rexall Place

Sat Nov 20 WINNIPEG, MB MTS Centre

Tue Nov 23 MONTREAL, QC Bell Centre

Thu Nov 25 OTTAWA, ON Scotiabank Place

Sat Nov 27 TORONTO, ON Air Canada Centre

Wed Dec 01 NEW YORK, NY Madison Square Garden Arena

Fri Dec 03 E RUTHERFORD, NJ Izod Center

Sun Dec 05 CLEVELAND, OH Quicken Loans Arena

Sun Dec 12 MINNEAPOLIS, MN Target Center