Zakk Wylde reveals he will not be involved in Ozzy Osbourne's next album

In an interview with Guitar World last December, super-producer Andrew Watt revealed that – following his Grammy-winning work on Ozzy Osbourne's acclaimed 2020 album, Ordinary Man – he was "about halfway through" a second album with the Prince of Darkness.

Aside from manning the boards on Ordinary Man, Watt also – with some help from Slash and Tom Morello, mind you – served as the album's primary guitarist, rather than Osbourne's live guitarslinger, Zakk Wylde. In fact, Wylde – a veteran of five Ozzy studio albums – didn't appear on Ordinary Man at all.

Furthermore, in an interview with Eddie Trunk on SiriusXM's Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk last week, Wylde confirmed that he won't appear on Osbourne's forthcoming second collaboration with Watt either. Wylde took care to add, however, that there were no hard feelings whatsoever between him and Osbourne.

"I always support the boss," Wylde told Trunk. "My relationship with him's bigger than the music. If [my wife] Barb just said, 'Zakk, Ozzy and Sharon are gonna go out and have dinner with friends or whatever.'

"If he said, 'Zakk, can you do me a favor? Come over here and feed the dogs. I'm gonna be gone for three days.' 'Yeah, whatever you want. And I'll bring some milk and eggs on the way over as well.'

"Yeah, that's my relationship with him," the metal guitar great continued. "We're still talking and everything like that – texting each other. It's all good.

"If Ozz calls me up and he's, like, 'Zakk, we'll jam on Tuesday. We've got rehearsals on Tuesday,' I'd go down there, and then we'd go over the tunes, and then off we go."

Wylde went on to add that he – like fellow Osbourne guitarist Gus G – was a fan of Watt's guitar work on Ordinary Man.

"It [Ordinary Man] came out cool. I saw the videos and everything like that. It's cool, man. And Andrew [Watt] and everything like that – yeah, it was rocking."