“I’m still in shock that I’m getting inducted for a second time”: Wolfgang Van Halen, Zakk Wylde and Andrew Watt to headline Ozzy Osbourne tribute at all-star Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony

Robert Trujillo, Chad Smith and Steve Stevens will also take part in the ceremony, which will feature an induction speech from Jack Black

Zakk Wylde, Ozzy Osbourne and Wolfgang Van Halen
Wolfgang Van Halen is set to join Zakk Wylde, Billy Idol guitarist Steve Stevens and super-producer Andrew Watt at this month’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony, which will see the induction of Ozzy Osbourne.

In April, it was announced that the Prince of Darkness would be among the Hall’s Class of 2024, alongside the likes of Peter Frampton, John Mayall, MC5, Dave Matthews Band, Cher, Foreigner and more.

