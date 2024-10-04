“I’m still in shock that I’m getting inducted for a second time”: Wolfgang Van Halen, Zakk Wylde and Andrew Watt to headline Ozzy Osbourne tribute at all-star Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony

Wolfgang Van Halen is set to join Zakk Wylde, Billy Idol guitarist Steve Stevens and super-producer Andrew Watt at this month’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony, which will see the induction of Ozzy Osbourne.

In April, it was announced that the Prince of Darkness would be among the Hall’s Class of 2024, alongside the likes of Peter Frampton, John Mayall, MC5, Dave Matthews Band, Cher, Foreigner and more.

The ceremony is set to take place on October 19, and according to a report from Rolling Stone, it will feature some high-profile performances from a number of names associated with Osbourne’s career.

Speaking to Rolling Stone, Osbourne revealed actor/musician Jack Black would be the one to formally induct him into the Hall of Fame, while Wolfgang and a host of other musicians will be tasked with providing the entertainment.

“I don’t know what to think,” Osbourne said. “I’m still in shock that I’m getting inducted for a second time. But at the same time, I’m very excited.”

Reportedly, the evening will host a tribute honoring Osbourne’s solo career, and although the man himself didn’t comment on whether he’ll be singing for the occasion, he did tease the ceremony won’t be shy of A-list performers.

A post shared by Mammoth WVH (@mammothwvh) A photo posted by on

Billy Idol, Tool’s Maynard James Keenan and country artist Jelly Roll will all perform Osbourne tracks. Wylde – who has been one of Osbourne’s most faithful guitarists since the late 1980s – will be there to take part in the tribute, as will Wolfgang Van Halen and Andrew Watt.

Get The Pick Newsletter All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The rest of the rhythm lineup will comprise Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo and Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith, both of whom, according to Osbourne, make the perfect pairing.

“The rhythm section is the anchor of the band,” Osbourne adds, “and you honestly couldn’t get a better rhythm section than Robert Trujillo and Chad Smith.”

Most of these players all have something in common, of course: they’ve all collaborated with Osbourne in one way or another. Watt helmed production for Osbourne’s last two solo albums. Wylde was once part of his band. Smith featured on 2020’s Ordinary Man and 2022’s Patient Number 9. The list goes on.

It remains to be seen exactly what songs Wolfgang and co will perform on the night, but it stands to reason that a handful of Osbourne cuts will be on the cards. Given the fact such ceremonies have proven to deliver historic performances in the past – look no further than Prince’s epic solo from 2004 – so we have a feeling this won’t be one to miss.

Visit the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame to find out more ahead of the ceremony on October 19.