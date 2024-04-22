“An exceptional guitarist and cultural touchstone”: Peter Frampton has been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame – along with Ozzy Osbourne and John Mayall

By Phil Weller
published

The iconic guitarist will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame alongside the MC5, Dave Matthews Band, Cher, Foreigner, Mary J. Blige and more in October

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2024 inductees
Peter Frampton, Foreigner and Dave Matthews Band are among the names to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for 2024, it has been revealed. 

The Class of 2024 also includes Ozzy Osbourne, Cher, Mary J. Blige, and Kool & the Gang. The MC5 are included in the Musical Excellence Award category, with legendary blues rock guitarist John Mayall included in Musical Influence. 

