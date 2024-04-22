“An exceptional guitarist and cultural touchstone”: Peter Frampton has been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame – along with Ozzy Osbourne and John Mayall

Peter Frampton, Foreigner and Dave Matthews Band are among the names to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for 2024, it has been revealed.

The Class of 2024 also includes Ozzy Osbourne, Cher, Mary J. Blige, and Kool & the Gang. The MC5 are included in the Musical Excellence Award category, with legendary blues rock guitarist John Mayall included in Musical Influence.

Peter Frampton has enjoyed a prolific career, producing 18 solo albums along the way. He’s been described by the Hall of Fame as an “exceptional guitarist, and cultural touchstone”.

Frampton's induction feels especially well-deserved, and comes at a very fitting time. The guitarist has recently discussed how he's had to change guitar playing as he battles a rare degenerative disease, and revealed he's decided to continue touring to savor his last remaining playing days.

He also guested on a new track by Andy Timmons earlier this month, which was originally meant as a tribute to the guitarist. Now, he joins a distinguished list of Hall of Famers, including Black Sabbath, AC/DC, Prince, and B.B King.

Speaking to Billboard after the announcement, Frampton said, “I think I’m a little bit in shock, and speechless. I never expected this.

“People always said, ‘You should be in.’ I said, ‘Eh, what is to be,’ y’know? So mixed emotions, because it’s something that I just never expected, whereas other people did for me. It’s wonderful.”

Get The Pick Newsletter All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Frampton also name-dropped the artist he'd like to play with at the induction ceremony on October 19: Sheryl Crow, who included Frampton in her own induction performance in 2023.

As mentioned, Frampton shares the induction list with an array of music royals. Foreigner wrote nine albums between 1977 and 2009, selling more than 80 million copies, while the Dave Matthews Band's 10-album career included a Grammy win for 1997's So Much to Say.

Elsewhere, this is Ozzy Osbourne’s second induction after Black Sabbath joined the elite club in 2006, while the MC5 are being honored for their contribution to punk and heavy music in general. In fact, we ranked Kick Out the Jams as no. 4 on our roundup of the 20 heaviest songs before Black Sabbath.

(Image credit: Rick Kern/WireImage)

Previous inductee Lionel Richie announced the 2024 additions during Sunday’s American Idol alongside Ryan Seacrest. The induction ceremony is set to be streamed live on Disney+ on October 19.

The 2023 induction ceremony featured Jimmy Page's first live performance in eight years as he covered Link Wray's Rumble on his iconic Gibson EDS-1275.

Other notable induction events throughout the years include Dave Grohl teaming up with Lionel Richie in 2022, and Jeff Beck, Jimmy Page, and Joe Perry joining Metallica for a pulverizing Train Kept A-Rollin' in 2009. Only time will tell what guitar-playing exploits the 2024 ceremony has in store for us...