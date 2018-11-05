Ozzy Osbourne Announces 2019 North American Tour with Megadeth

Ozzy Osbourne has announced additional No More Tours 2 North American tour dates for 2019, with Megadeth supporting all shows.
For this run, Osbourne will continue to be backed by his current band—Zakk Wylde (guitar), Rob "Blasko" Nicholson (bass), Tommy Clufetos (drums) and Adam Wakeman (keyboards).
Tickets go on sale Friday, November 9 at 10 a.m. CST. All tour dates are below.
Ozzy Osbourne 2019 North American tour dates:
May 29 - Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
May 31 - Sunrise, FL @ BB&T Center
June 02 - Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
June 04 - Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
June 06 - Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
June 08 - Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium
June 11 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
June 13 - Pittsburgh, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion
June 15 - Bangor, ME @ Darling's Waterfront Pavilion
June 18 - Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
June 20 - Hamilton, ON @ FirstOntario Centre
June 22 - Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
June 26 - St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
June 28 - Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
June 30 - Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena
July 04 - Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest
July 06 - St. Paul MN @ Xcel Energy Center
July 09 - Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
July 11 - Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
July 13 - Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome
July 16 - Portland, OR @ Moda Center
July 18 - Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
July 20 - Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
July 23 - San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
July 25 - Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
July 27 - Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
July 29 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl