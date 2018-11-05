Trending

Ozzy Osbourne Announces 2019 North American Tour with Megadeth

Osbourne will continue his 'No More Tours 2' outing in May.

Ozzy Osbourne has announced additional No More Tours 2 North American tour dates for 2019, with Megadeth supporting all shows.

For this run, Osbourne will continue to be backed by his current band—Zakk Wylde (guitar), Rob "Blasko" Nicholson (bass), Tommy Clufetos (drums) and Adam Wakeman (keyboards).

Tickets go on sale Friday, November 9 at 10 a.m. CST. All tour dates are below.

Ozzy Osbourne 2019 North American tour dates:

May 29 - Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena 

May 31 - Sunrise, FL @ BB&T Center 

June 02 - Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre 

June 04 - Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion 

June 06 - Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center 

June 08 - Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium 

June 11 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden 

June 13 - Pittsburgh, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion 

June 15 - Bangor, ME @ Darling's Waterfront Pavilion 

June 18 - Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre 

June 20 - Hamilton, ON @ FirstOntario Centre 

June 22 - Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena 

June 26 - St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre 

June 28 - Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center 

June 30 - Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena 

July 04 - Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest 

July 06 - St. Paul MN @ Xcel Energy Center 

July 09 - Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place 

July 11 - Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena 

July 13 - Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome 

July 16 - Portland, OR @ Moda Center 

July 18 - Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center 

July 20 - Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena 

July 23 - San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre 

July 25 - Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion 

July 27 - Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre 

July 29 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl