Ozzy Osbourne Announces 2019 North American Tour with Megadeth

Ozzy Osbourne has announced additional No More Tours 2 North American tour dates for 2019, with Megadeth supporting all shows.

For this run, Osbourne will continue to be backed by his current band—Zakk Wylde (guitar), Rob "Blasko" Nicholson (bass), Tommy Clufetos (drums) and Adam Wakeman (keyboards).

Tickets go on sale Friday, November 9 at 10 a.m. CST. All tour dates are below.

Ozzy Osbourne 2019 North American tour dates:

May 29 - Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

May 31 - Sunrise, FL @ BB&T Center

June 02 - Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 04 - Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

June 06 - Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

June 08 - Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium

June 11 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

June 13 - Pittsburgh, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion

June 15 - Bangor, ME @ Darling's Waterfront Pavilion

June 18 - Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

June 20 - Hamilton, ON @ FirstOntario Centre

June 22 - Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

June 26 - St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

June 28 - Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

June 30 - Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena

July 04 - Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest

July 06 - St. Paul MN @ Xcel Energy Center

July 09 - Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

July 11 - Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

July 13 - Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

July 16 - Portland, OR @ Moda Center

July 18 - Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

July 20 - Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

July 23 - San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 25 - Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

July 27 - Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

July 29 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl