Ozzy Osbourne Impersonator Pepper Sprayed by Catwoman

"Catwoman Pepper Sprays Ozzy Impersonator on Hollywood Blvd." That's an actual headline. Think about that for a minute.

It's true, though. According to NBC Los Angeles, a fight broke out between an Ozzy Osbourne impersonator and a woman dressed at Catwoman, leading to the former being pepper sprayed during the altercation.

Perhaps the funniest part of the story? The Ozzy impersonator was initialization mistaken for a Captain Jack Sparrow (Johnny Depp's character in the Pirates of the Caribbean movies) lookalike.

"I said, 'I'm giving you fair warning. If you do not get away from me I will spray you in the face,'" said the Catwoman. "He was antagonizing me to do so, so I did."

"She told him and told him and told him, and he continued to push her -- so there it was," added a Willy Wonka impersonator.

