Ozzy Osbourne offers $25,000 reward for information about stolen Randy Rhoads guitar gear

On Thanksgiving, music equipment belonging to Randy Rhoads was stolen from the Musonia School of Music in North Hollywood, California, the lesson studio founded by Randy’s mother, Delores Rhoads, more than 70 years ago.

Randy's sister, Kathy Rhoads-D'Argenzio, first broke the news, reporting on her Instagram page, “My heart is broken. Someone broke into our beloved Musonia and ‘stoled [sic] history.’ Everything is being assessed and under investigation. So no post as yet to exactly what was taken. I’m just at a loss for words right now. So very sad. Musonia was totally ransacked and suffered major damage.”

Among the stolen items was a '60s-era Harmony Rocket, Rhoads’ first-ever electric guitar. Also taken was a Peavey amp used by Randy during his time in Quiet Riot, prior to his joining Ozzy Osbourne’s band in 1980, a prototype Randy Rhoads Marshall head and various other instruments, photos and memorabilia.

Now, Ozzy himself has released a statement about the theft, offering a $25,000 reward for information related to the crime.

Posted by ozzyosbourne on

“I am heartbroken that these treasured physical memories of Randy and Delores have been taken from the family,” Ozzy’s statement reads, “so I’ve decided to personally offer a $25,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction and/or return of all stolen items.”

In a recent interview, Randy’s brother Kelle said, "There’s nothing left. We got cleaned out. They must have had a big truck and they knew what they were looking for. And they basically just cleaned us out. The school is an empty shell right now.”

But there has been at least a bit of good news: the same day Osbourne posted his message, it was reported by NBC Los Angeles that some of the items, including photos and fan gifts, as well as a trumpet given to Dolores Rhodes by her great-grandfather during the Great Depression, were recovered from an open dumpster in an alley in North Hollywood.

Anyone with information about the remaining missing gear is encouraged to contact Nick D’Argenzio at 818-281-7893, or nickdargenzio@gmail.com.