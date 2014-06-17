Ozzy Osbourne to Play "Sid Fishy" in Kid's Show "Bubble Guppies"

Ozzy Osbourne is set to guest-star on Nickelodeon's popular preschool series, "Bubble Guppies," as Sid Fishy, a "rock and roll fish who loves being rotten."

Sid Fishy will sport a red mohawk, eyebrow and fin rings, a gold tooth and slime spray. His general intention is to wreak havoc on unsuspecting, more wholesome guppies.

Osbourne said he wanted the role because of his 2-year-old granddaughter Pearl. "The whole reason I did the show was for Pearl," said Osbourne. "She has Nick Jr. on 24/7. I can’t wait to see her reaction when she hears my voice come from Sid Fishy’s mouth."

So much for going off the rails on a crazy train.