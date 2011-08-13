Ozzy Osbourne: Trailer for 'God Bless Ozzy Osbourne' Documentary Posted

A trailer has been posted for the upcoming Ozzy Osbourne documentary, God Bless Ozzy Osbourne. The trailer can be viewed below.

As previously reported, the film will be broadcast to more than 400 movie theaters across the country on August 24 and 29. You can find more information here.

The film, which was made by Ozzy's son Jack and directors Mike Fleiss and Mike Piscitelli, was shot over the course of three years.

In addition to a lengthy, in-depth interview with the Ozzman, the film also features live performances, including rare, behind-the-scenes clips of Ozzy on and off stage, in his dressing rooms pre-show and more.

“This is the most honest portrait of my father. I set out to tell the truth -- regardless of how raw it might be -- and I think we accomplished just that,” Jack Osbourne said.