Ozzy Osbourne/Firewind Guitarist Gus G. Announces Debut Solo Album, 'I Am the Fire'

Ozzy Osbourne and Firewind guitarist Gus G. will release a solo album, I Am the Fire, in the spring of 2014 via Century Media Records.

The album will be his first solo outing.

I Am the Fire, which was mixed by Jay Ruston (Anthrax, Stone Sour, Steel Panther), was recorded in Los Angeles and Greece during the latter half of 2013. Song titles include "Eyes Wide Open," "Redemption," "End Of The Line" and "Blame It On Me."

According to a press release, the album showcases a balanced mix of active rock, classic hard rock, traditional metal and guitar-driven instrumentals, "taking listeners on a diverse journey and opening doors to Gus G.'s soulful playing. Guest musicians and vocalists will be revealed in the coming weeks."

Says Gus G. of signing with Century Media Records: "Loyalty is a very important thing in the music business, and for me it just felt natural to trust my first solo effort to the hands of the record company that has been loyal and supportive and has helped build my career for more than 11 years. It's a label I truly feel as a family.

"Thank you Robert Kampf, Leif Jensen, Antje Lange, Don Robertson, Steve Joh, Jens Prueter, Nasrin Vahdani, Paul Gargano and the rest of the Century family! I truly feel blessed to be a part of CM history and look forward to exploring new territories with this new album!"

