Pantera’s 2022 rehearsals have officially begun – see the first pictures of Zakk Wylde and co in action

Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante has shared the first pictures of the new Pantera lineup in rehearsals, featuring himself and Zakk Wylde, alongside original members Phil Anselmo and Rex Brown.

Posting on social media, Benante wrote: “2 weeks in NOLA with these boys, it’s been a lot of work but how could it not? So much heart and soul is going into it.”

Clearly conscious that even players as experienced as he and Wylde have some big shoes to fill, Benante portrays it as a tribute to the departed Vinnie Paul and Dimebag Darrell.

“This is all about the love for Vinnie and Dime, the fans and the music that these 4 created,” continues Benante. “I’m really enjoying playing these songs – they sound great! It’s very emotional and it’s just starting to hit me… see you soon, I need a drink.”

Earlier this month, Zakk Wylde spoke to Guitar World about the Pantera reunion.

“People ask me, ‘What makes now the right time to do this,’” said Wylde. “And honestly, you have to ask the other guys. Yeah, Vinnie [Paul] did call me some years back, we talked about it, but it never materialized. So, like I said, you'd have to ask the other guys why they wanted to do it now.

“All I know is that they called me, asked me if I wanted to honor Dime, and I said, ‘Hell, yeah, I do.’ Honestly, I can tell you that I was all in right away; there were no maybes or questions. So, I'm not worried; I'm just going to honor my friend and play some kick-ass music while doing it.”

Wylde has experience winning over fans and filling in for some iconic names, thanks to his long-standing tenure with Ozzy Osbourne, but this time he’ll even get to use Dimebag’s old gear in the process.

“I'll be using my guitars, effects, and pedals, a lot of the pedals that Dime actually gave me,” said Wylde. “And yeah, I'll definitely be using some of Dime's pedals and stuff, too. I'm still working out how it'll all come together, but I am looking forward to seeing how it all flows once I do.”

Fans won’t have to wait long to hear the results, as the first leg of the tour opens on December 2, in Texicoco, Mexico.

Head to Pantera’s official site for tickets and information.