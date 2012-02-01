Paradise Lost Reveal Release Date, Cover Art for New Album, 'Tragic Idol'

Goth metal pioneers Paradise Lost have announced an April 23 release date for their upcoming new album, Tragic Idols. The band's thirteenth studio album will released via Century Media Records.

The British metal band have also unveiled the cover art for the album, which can be seen below.

I would say it is more melodic than the last record whilst retaining the heaviness. There are lots of guitar solos and melodies," said guitarist Gregor Mackintosh of Tragic Idol.

The band will be touring the UK in April to debut material from the new album. You can get the full list of tour dates here.