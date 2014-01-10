Parody Video Chronicles the Fictitious Story Behind Kiss Power Ballad "Beth"

You know a song is a classic when someone parodies it.

Well, here's a parody — in video form — of the story behind "Beth," Kiss' highest-charting single. The monster ballad, which is credited to Peter Criss, Stan Penridge and producer Bob Ezrin, was released in 1976 on Destroyer.

The professionally shot short film chronicles the completely fictitious story of the song's inspiration. It shows Criss talking on the phone with his wife, Beth, during a Kiss recording session (Note that everyone is in full makeup!). All of Criss' dialogue stays true to the song's lyrics.

The film was directed by Brian Billow and written by Bob Winter and posted to YouTube by MAYOR ADAM WEST. We just can't make this stuff up.

