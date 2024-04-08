“I wanted him to be very successful because he seemed pretty nervous”: Original Tool bassist Paul D’Amour recalls coaching Justin Chancellor to be his replacement – and giving him an in-depth lesson in his wild pedal protocol

Chancellor has lined up alongside Adam Jones and co since joining the band back in 1995, but received some hands-on tutoring from his predecessor before he got started

In 1995, Paul D’Amour decided to depart Tool. With a studio album, EP and five years service under his belt, he left the prog rock institution he had helped found and launch, passing the bass guitar torch to his successor: Justin Chancellor.

Chancellor has remained a member of Tool ever since, going on to become one of prog-metal’s most celebrated and popular bassists after first making his debut on 1996’s Ænima.

