Paul Gilbert announces 16th solo album, Werewolves of Portland, shares scorching lead single, Argument About Pie

Paul Gilbert has announced his 16th full-length solo studio album, Werewolves of Portland, will be released on June 4 via The Players Club.

Not only will the new record once again demonstrate the electric guitar god's guitar playing powers, it will also showcase his multi-instrumentalist muscles, with Gilbert revealing he played every instrument that will be heard on the album.

Accompanying the announcement is an animated video for the blistering lead single Argument About Pie, which sees Gilbert pull out all the stops in a track that can only be described as a technical tour de force.

Featuring rapid-fire lead lines, exquisite slide playing and everything in between, the new track is described as a "taste" of what we can expect from Gilbert’s upcoming album – check it out below.

The album was recorded at Opal Studio in Portland with the help of co-producer and engineer Kevin Hahn, and a few of Gilbert's favorite guitars.

"I've been collecting vintage Ibanez guitars lately," said the seasoned shredder. "I bought some models from the '70s, '80s and '90s, like the Ibanez Artist, Roadstar II and Ghostrider. I also bought and modified a '60s Epiphone Olympic.

“Argument About Pie is one of my favorites,” revealed Gilbert. “This lyrics came from my pre-lockdown experiences of stopping by my local pie shop for a slice of strawberry rhubarb. Amidst all the brewing angst in Portland, the pie shop was a place where everyone was happy and at peace.

“Eating pie seemed to be something that everyone could agree on. Since my mind has the habit of searching for contrasts, I started to wonder what people might be against eating pie.”

Regarding Werewolves of Portland as a whole, the Ibanez FRM300-PR-wielding wizard said, “It took me about six months to think of it, but it finally occurred to me that I could play all the instruments myself. I’ve always loved playing drums, and I can play bass and keyboards well enough to get the job done.”

(Image credit: Paul Gilbert)

“I live in Portland and thought it would be funny to substitute the name of my much lesser-known city,” said Gilbert of the album’s title. “My original idea for the 'Werewolves' was just the guys in my band and me. When we play music, it is our version of ‘howling at the moon’.

“Unfortunately, Portland has become more known in the last year for events that are pretty sad to watch. And 'Werewolves could take on other meanings that I certainly hadn’t anticipated. But the title, to me, still has a musical meaning.”

Of his writing process, Gilbert mused, "I love my method of using my inner rants as scaffolding to build melodies. I need to be able to visualize the look and sound of my fretboard well enough to play accurately in my mind.

"Then when I actually go to play the music, I've got a good chance of having my melodic intentions come true. And that's the best feeling in the world."

Werewolves of Portland is available to preorder now.