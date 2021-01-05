Ibanez reveals all-new Paul Gilbert, Paul Waggoner and Martin Miller signature models for 2021

As part of its 2021 lineup, Ibanez has unveiled three all-new signature guitar models for Paul Gilbert, Paul Waggoner and Martin Miller.

The trio of electric guitars includes a new Martin Miller model – a seven string version of his previous signature – which comes in a familiar Transparent Aqua Blue and features an African mahogany body, AAA flamed maple top and an Oval C shaped neck.

Seymour Duncan Hyperion 7 humbuckers – which are used in two of the 2021 AZ series models – are included in the spec.

The MM7-TAB also features the versatile dyna-MIX switching system, which offers up to ten different sound variations using a five way pickup selector and a mini Alter switch.

Also included is a Gotoh T1872S tremolo, Graph Tech BLACK TUSQ XL nut and 24 Jumbo stainless steel frets. An S-Tech roasted maple neck and fretboard - which offers durability and greater resonance - completes the 25.5" scale guitar.

(Image credit: Ibanez)

Moving on to the six-string signatures, Paul Gilbert's FRM300-PR features a three-piece okoume/maple set-in neck, solid okoume body, bound ebony fretboard and 24.75" scale length.

The purple-finished guitar also has DiMarzio PG-13 mini-humbuckers, which Ibanez says were specifically wound for Gilbert, providing "clarity without losing bite" and offering the unique characteristics of single coils and humbuckers.

At the tail end of the guitar is a Gibraltar Performer Bridge and a Quik Change III tailpiece, both of which were included to enable faster string changes and achieve rich sustains. A more conventional five-way pickup selector switch paired with volume and control knobs also features.

(Image credit: Ibanez)

The final Ibanez signature model of 2021 is Paul Waggoner's PWM20. The ash body features a white finish and comes equipped with an Edge-Zero II tremolo and a locking nut.

Another three piece neck appears – this time made from Bubinga and Maple – featuring a rosewood fretboard and Ibanez's Wizard III neck profile. The thin, flat and fast neck aims to achieve unlimited playability and offers an expanded tonal range over 24 Jumbo frets.

Under the hood, the guitar features Waggoner's Mojotone PW Hornet humbuckers. Specifically designed to provide a wide variety of progressive tones, the pickups promise to steer clear of mushy lows and harsh highs. A coil-tap switch works alongside a three-way pickup selector to offer greater tonal possibilities.

(Image credit: Ibanez)

The new signature models have been announced alongside three new AZ series models – and we're expecting some news regarding a signature model for Lari Basilio in the not-too-distant future, too…

Visit Ibanez to find out more about the 2021 lineup.