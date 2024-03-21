“If only he knew who was playing guitar behind him!”: Paul Gilbert heard someone playing Little Wing at a music store, so he spontaneously joined in the jam – and the player’s reaction is priceless

Electric guitar shopping is an enjoyable activity at the best of times, but doing it in the presence of one of the instrument’s greatest champions is perhaps even better, as this anonymous player – who was casually jamming in Johnny Roadhouse Music store, before Paul Gilbert decided to join in – can probably attest.

In a social media post shared by Gilbert, said player is first seen minding his own business at the family-run store in Manchester, UK, testing out what (from a distance) appeared to be a Buttercream Fender Player Jazzmaster.

Little did he know, though, that while he was making his way through a loose jam of Jimi Hendrix’s Little Wing, Paul Gilbert himself was also doing a spot of gear browsing at the same time.

The Little Wing rendition clearly managed to capture the attention of the Mr. Big virtuoso, though, with Gilbert deciding to set up on an amp of his own and spontaneously join in with the jam.

In what makes for an excellent viewing experience, Gilbert can be seen armed with an ‘80s-era green Ibanez Roadstar, which he then uses to roar through some lithe Little Wing licks.

Of course, it’s not long before the player who started the spontaneous jam clocks on to the masterclass that is unfolding behind him in real time, and when he turns to face his guitar-playing peer, his face is an absolute picture: one of sheer disbelief and dumbfounded amazement.

Now, to be fair, Gilbert had opted for a rather incognito outfit for the occasion, and he does have his back to the anonymous guitarist, resulting in some commenters theorizing the guitar shopper was wholly unaware who he was jamming with.

However, that doesn’t seem to be the case at all, with one Instagram user writing under Gilbert’s post: “The ‘other guy’ is my partner. He very quickly stopped once he realised who he was up against.”

We can’t say we’re not surprised. We’d probably pull exactly the same face if we ever managed to witness Gilbert in the wild, noodling over Little Wing using a vintage Ibanez. We, too, would also simply stop and look on in awe.

“Imagine you are buying your first guitar and the most legendary guitarist in the world is playing right next to you,” one individual wrote on Instagram. “The other guy doesn’t even know that’s god playing guitar right next to him,” commented another. “If only he knew who was playing guitar behind him!” offered a third.

It’s unclear whether the player left the store as a proud new owner of the Jazzmaster, but what is known is that Gilbert himself decided against purchasing the Roadstar. Apparently, it didn’t fit in his suitcase.

Few people are fortunate enough to bump into their guitar heroes at gear shops. Back in 2013, though, one lucky super fan crossed paths with John Mayer, who ended up buying the aspiring guitarist the acoustic of her dreams.